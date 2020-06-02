At the age of 50, Jennifer Aniston’s critical commentary on the old and shows that he will never cease to happen to your hair

Jennifer Aniston is feeling better than ever!!! The cover of the magazine InStyle in October, a muse, that was 50 years ago, in February, opened up about how he perceived the coming of a new decade in their lives. “Fifty was the first time I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s the number…‘ ” he said with the unforgettable Rachel from “Friends”, before going on, that nothing would have changed in the meantime.

“I don’t know what it is, because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t slowing down or stopping in any way. I feel physically great!“ declared, to all appearances, a certain pattern in the comments about their age and appearance. “It is strange that all of a sudden, people will say things like ‘You look amazing for your age”. I think we need to come up with any tag in this dialogue, and language“ he notes. Agree, GREAT, Jen!

The star of the highlight you like what you see when you look in the mirror, but he admits the one thing that bothers me in the aging process. “I’m not going to lie – I don’t want grey hair!”released Aniston, sincerona. Her celebrated 50-year-old a superhero party in Los Angeles, it’s full of celebrities, including her ex-husband Brad Pitt and her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. At the time, the actor of “once upon a time in Hollywood, I was presented only with a house of 300 millions of reals, in which they were living prior to the divorce.

The celebration also was attended by stars such as Courtney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Lisa Kudrow, Robert Downey Jr. Laura Dern, Kate Hudson, and Demi Moore .