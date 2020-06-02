Awkwafina, and Karen Gillan will star in the comedy

The ones Awkwafina, and Karen Gillan, who worked together on “Jumanji: the Next Phase”, they will perform in a new musical comedy. They are going to be starring in a live-action sketch comedy “Shelley”.

That site is usually a brand as a mix of “Girls are Evil” and “Barry,” the production will Awkwafina, as with Shelley Wheeler, who has never topped a prank at the senior prom of the high school. As a result, in addition to becoming a woman in the cold, she pursued a career as an assassin for hire.

Years later, it was given the task of killing one of the people responsible for turning her life into a living hell, Dianna-Park (Left of the ”Guardians of the Galaxy”). But, to your surprise, when you re-connect you with your target to meet your goal, and the two saw her friends, and she sets out to prevent the other assassins to get in the way of this new friendship.

The script for “Shelly” was written by Michael Doneger (“The Companion”), and Liz Storm (“Tall Tales”), and the office is in the charge of Jude Weng, the director of the series, as “Fresh off the Boat” and “The Good Place”.

