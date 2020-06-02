Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated$ 1 million to to to to assist the protesters in the us

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spoke out about the death of George’s Career, was a victim of police brutality, which has led to a series of protests across the United States. In social media, the couple has announced that it has made a generous donation to help the protesters who have been arrested or beaten up in the streets of the country.

All the actors had contributed with US$ 200,000 (about$ 1 million for the Legal Defense Fund of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, an organization that fights for racial justice and help for the protesters and admonished.

In the publication on Instagram, with Blake and Ryan wrote a long text about the topic. “We didn’t have to worry about preparing our children for a different rule of law, and what can happen if the car is stopped. We don’t know how it is to experience such a life in the day-to-day. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear, or anger. We are ashamed to have, in the past, we have allowed to be uninformed about how racism is systemic-it is deep-rooted,” he wrote in the marriage.

In other words, the actors said, “We’ve been trying to teach our children differently to how our parents taught us. We want to educate and raise awareness of the experiences of the people, and to talk with our kids about everything, all of it… Especially in regards to our own complicity. We talked about our own prejudice, blindness, and our own mistakes. When we look back and see so many of the mistakes that have led us to examine deeply who we are and who we want to be. They have a huge educational paths”.

“We are committed to raising our children to never grow up by feeding, this is the default sane, and, therefore, make every effort to never inflict pain on another being either consciously or unconsciously. It’s the least we can do to honor not only George’s Career, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner, but all those black men and women who were killed when the camera is not connected”, have been added in the report.