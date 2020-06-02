Cara Delevigne and Puma to launch a collection to commemorate the month of the Pride of the LGBTQ+ Magazine ” Glamour

+



The model Cara Delevigne if it came to the PUMA’s, and they both open in June, the month in which the Pride of the LGBTQ+with a collab special stage in support of their cause. The “From the PUMA’s in love with her,” it’s a capsule collection made up of t-shirt, sweatpants, and flip-flops that slide – what we would like to use it to stay in the house at the moment.

Cara Delevigne x PUMA ” (Photo: Handout)

The coolest part is that 20% of the proceeds will be devoted to the foundation of one’s own model, the Craa Delevigne’s Foundation, which helps organizations that are engaged in the cause of the LGBTQ+. “I was really looking forward to it so I can use it in the celebration of the month of the Pride of the LGBTQ+ section of this year that he planned to attend, but given the circumstances, I can’t wait to use it, and celebrate it in my house, and, via, Zoom, and FaceTime,” said Cara Delevingne, who, together with the label, which will be part of the #OneCommunity, the programming of the TikTok is dedicated to discussing the theme of the LGBTQ+.

find out more

The collection From the PUMA’s in Love with her, comes to Brazil on the 16th of June, exclusively to the e-commerca of the brand.