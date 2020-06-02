Cara Delevingne is the new face of jewellery by Dior

The hollywood actress and british model Cara Delevingne is the latest ambassador for Dior Jewellery. Delevingne will star in the upcoming campaign the house from the luxurious to the collection in the “Rose des Vents”.

Cara Delevingne has already starred in various campaigns for the products and the collections of Dior Beauté (christian Dior Capture Dreamskin, Dior Beauty Capture the Youth, and the lipstick of Dior Addict, the Stellar Shine), and has now been chosen to be the face of the jewelry line of the the house the French Dior Joaillerie.

Photographed by Alasdair McLellan, and filmed by Caroline Gaimari, of the first year, with Face Delevingne for the Dior Joaillerie it will be dedicated to the collection in the “Rose des Vents”, which features a cover created by the designer jewelry from christian Dior, Victoire de Castellane, of the iconic star by Christian Dior to as a compass rose.

A great favourite of the catwalks from around the world, Cara Delevingne has migrated from fashion to film. The model-actress has starred in movies such as “Squad Suicide”, “Valerian, and the” City of a Thousand Planets” and “theHer Smell”. The model consolidated, the Guy has also participated in numerous ad campaigns for famous brands such as Balmain, Prada, and Burberry.