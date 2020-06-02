Children’s wear – The Smalls, and the World Children’s Day was a great success!

All the child has known brands such as Balmain, Givenchy, Kenzo and Dsquared2 and have experimented with most of the more recent parts of the summer. The mother took advantage of a day with your family, drinks and snacks.

All of this very carefully, and in moderation. Were only allowed 5 people in the store at a time, and the skins were gently-used, after having been taken out only for pictures.

The Smalls is a new luxury boutique for kids in Lisbon, close to the Fashion Clinic, such as Louis Vuitton and Escada. Here you’ll find trendy, cool, edgy, urban kids from 0 to 16 years of age – with a selection of premium brands child for the 1st time in the Uk.

Balmain, Givenchy, Moschino, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, MSGM, Dsquared2, and Chloe believed in the project and with the SMALLS now has a home in Rua Rodrigues Sampaio, near other upscale shops, such as concept stores, Fashion Clinic, Stivali and to Store the Socks, or the, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Gucci.

Go to the store in SMALLS:

Rua Rodrigues Sampaio, nº 4

1150-278 Lisboa

Opening hours: 13h-19h

Or buy it online at: www.smallsfashion.com

