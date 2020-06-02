Chris Evans has agreed to the role because they ‘took away’ from the ex-girlfriend.

The first Chris Evans as a hero of the Marvel comics it came to pass on the role of the The Torch-The Human in The Fantastic Fourwhose book was launched in 2005. In an interview, the star recalled the moment she received the offer to work on the film, and according to him, it was just after “take off”. The information that is in the I.

In an interview with the THR, Evans – at present, on the face of the Captain America he talked about the production, have taken advantage of the explosion of the super-heroes in the cinema in the first decade of 2000: “that Was back when such a thing as super-heroes were just beginning to take off. In large part, this came right after the Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire and The X-Men.so with the super-heroes, they were just getting started.

The star went on to explain about the point at which he accepted the role: “You try to remember all the times in your life when you receive those phone calls about a job, and I’m ashamed to admit that I can’t remember all of the times that I got one of those. That I can remember”.

Chris Evans he added: “they are going to many things that are personal to you. I had just been dumped, in need of a win. I can remember receiving that phone call, and you just think, ‘Oh, yes!’. It was a role that I really enjoyed, and it was the largest check he had won. I felt a little bit like I had turned a page, and maybe I could get this achievement with the other things.”

The star has lived The Torch-The Human in the 2005 film, and the sequel, released in 2007. In 2015, the team of “heroes” has undergone a reboot, but the reception was not good and the film was one of the biggest failures at the box office this year.

