Criticism on the Night of the Hunter (2019): the potential is wasted

“On The Night Of The Hunter” it’s a sea of missed opportunities. In his first feature-length film as a director, and David Raymond, who also signs the screenplay, had a great line-up for their tension. It tells the story of Marshall’s (Henry Cavill), a police officer who has been investigating the connection of a number of cases of abductions and murders of women in the region, of Minneapolis, minnesota, in the United States. He says, with the help of the agent, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), and the commissioner in England (Stanley Tucci).

The search resulting in the seizure of Simon (Brendan Fletcher), a man, a schizophrenic who had numerous women are in a bondage. The difficulty of obtaining information on the man, trying to figure out if he had the help of a third party, it is the central proposition of the film. Thus begins a game of cat-and-mouse.

At the same time, Michael’s (Ben Kingsley), and Lara (Eliana Jones) are doing a work of a vigilante, bringing castrando (yes, that’s castrando) child sex offenders, a kind of justice into their own hands. Shortly after that, this story is going to be completely ignored.

Rachel is the only one that’s actually trying to figure out what is going on in the head of Simon’s voice, trying out different tactics in interrogation to get info on this this serial killer.that killed the six police officers, is a rapist and a pedophile. Gradually, Simon becomes a character to cartoonish as a villain who has multiple personalities.

Henry Cavill has a better performance included, too, for the account of the tender inward of your character. Ben Kingsley and Stanley Tucci are really badly taken advantage of, with the roles of deep and shallow and overlooked. Brendan Fletcher’s struggles, and it’s the only one who can deliver out of my comfort zone, showing how the character is multi-faceted. All the others are in the automatic mode, the hostage is a text for the lazy.

The assembly that causes the film to be just a bunch of scenes. Some are not talking to each other, as if they were a sketch of a program for the mood you are in. They are unnecessary, slowing the pace when it’s not needed, and raising the bar in a dramatic scene. To highlight just a few of the action scenes.

Some of the dialogue is shameful, as Marshall was explaining to her daughter how the bad guys can present to him in the darkness, as long as it is in the light. Finally, the third act has a the plot twist with the cliché of the villain is so big that it is the Dr. Evil of the “Austin Powers” I would be proud of.

The script is in and of itself, in addition to the poorly-written, has a number of inconsistencies. For example, the regional police will think that it is okay to work together with a person who is a part of other people, a police officer helps the criminal, to a certain extent, and it is mistaken in a way children can, and the villain is never armed, but he always finds a way to pick up a gun from the police, leaving the object to fall down every five minutes. Not in a “Run the Police is Coming!” it is possible to find that the police are so muddled and ill-prepared.

“On the Night of the Hunter” which had a great potential and with a cast of interesting, but the problem is that the film will fight it to the script and the editing are able to erase any trace of a good point.