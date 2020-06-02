Demi Rose and Emily Ratajkowski celebrities who join demonstrations | Instagram

Several celebrities have shared their dissatisfaction for the facts occurred in the united States, among them are the models, Demi Rose and Emily Ratajkowski, in addition to other names.

All because of unrest in the country and also the world after which an element of the police he will take his life to George Floyd, a citizen of color to suffocate with your knee while you were on the floor.

Actor Jamie Foxx was shoulder to shoulder with activists in Minneapolis and proclaimed that “we are not afraid of the moment”.

In Los Angeles, the pop star Halsey and the actor of “Insecure” Kendrick Sampson were hit with rubber bullets during a tense standoff.

And in Chicago, John Cusack I was filming a burning car when the officers rushed towards him and began to shout that out, and he says, knocking on his bike.

Throughout the united States, many celebrities have been doing much more than tweeting words of support or issuing statements which are carefully prepared.

They took to the streets along with thousands of others to condemn the murders of black people at the hands of the police and demand reforms.

The media coverage of the #LosAngelesProtest are complete bullshit. The police are MILITARIZED and civilians have no weapons. These are not violent protests but they become violent when an actual ARMY is deployed. RIOTS ARE THE LANGUAGE OF THE UNHEARD. Try listening ! — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

The model and activist Emily Ratajkowski waved a sign that said “Dismantle the power structures of oppression”,

Paris Jackson wore one that said “Peace, love, justice” and rapper Machine Gun Kelly said, “silence is betrayal”. Pop star Ariana Grande tweeted that “we sing, people beeped and cheered”.

Demi Rose for his part he shared through his account of Instagram related images against racism, and even wrote a strong message.

“I am pleading for the CHANGE! ¡JUSTICE! THE END OF RACISM! This has been happening for a long time now. Together we are strong. We are one race, the human race! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd That we’re all together. God bless you all,” shared the model.

