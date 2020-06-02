depression, issues with her mother, and abandonment [ANÁLISE]

The protagonist, Nadine, is impulsive and destructive – is a picture of most of the people in this age

“Why am I so grotesque? Listen to my voice, to yesterday, in the audio, and I thought to myself, ‘How could someone be listening to you?’ I hate it in my face. I hate how it looks when I start talking or masco pack of gum. It won’t let me more to chew bubble gum, right? And there you have it… The worst thought was: do I have to spend the rest of my life with me.” Thus, it describes The (Hailee Steinfelda ), the teenage protagonist of the 18to her best friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson).

18, in the beginning, there seems to be a typical mood of silly and adolescent. A description of the Netflix it does not help, just: “for The life of The it becomes even more unbearable when his best (only) friend starts dating her brother, she hates him.” But it doesn’t take long for the film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon to show you how it’s not common and you have the mission open in the fall of the teenage years, and many of the attitudes, not the least bit cool to the people at that time.

The main character

To do this, Fremon you have created The. The girl was a child, full of the disputes with the motherKyra Sedgwick) (I always thought that this is more like a brother “perfect” Above[Blake Jenner]) and the lonely. Since I was a child, whenever he had a hard-to-please mother, and so it is clear when a girl is ma’s temper tantrum to go to school, and get a ‘look at the matador’.

The anchor on the inside of the house was the father, But he died when she was very young. She has never been able to mend the relationship with the mother. So, with the exception of Krista, the main character feels very isolated – because it lives in your mother, and you feel like you don’t like her very much, and her brother, in whose shadow in the clouds.

When Her starts to date Madison, so The lost ground. Begin with episodes of impulsive – and yell at your mom, and steal the key from the car, take drugs, have sexual messages to a child who does not know it. All of this culminates in the climax for the character, who went to the school, go up to the room to the teacher and said, “I’m going to kill myself.”

The approach

In the times of the breaks in The show, an aspect that is distinctive and recognizable for the many adolescents who do not have a family life and a very good mother, she didn’t listen to it, and it goes beyond the feelings of the little girl with the very often, which causes a friction constant between the two of them.

Because of this, she will do anything for you not to get in your own home, ask for a dip in the swimming pool of a friend, the same with the one in the home, it is hours of sitting at the ice cream shop, looking for shelter in a shop from the team after a bad date. Then, when it runs out you have to go, because they do not see the support she has, and seeks the teacher who is not as close as that.

This is the attitude you will encounter with a lot of teenagers. And, for those of you in a similar situation, it may be appropriate to recognise on the screen. But with a line: “isn’t it obvious that she is depressed much of the time,” he explained The Martins, a clinical psychologist for children and adolescents, and to the Rolling Stone Brasil. ”At times, it is in the pulses and the characteristics of the adolescents. Depending on who you’re listening to, you can think, ‘wow, that girl is annoying’, rather than understand that it really is going through a difficult time.”

Not, the own The seems, you understand very well what happened to them because, as you say, you have anti-depressants but did not take it. It is quite common for someone who is not doing very well on the issue of mental health. Often, people feel that they are boring, and briguentas, or do you think that your own problems are idiots or not, there are solutions, says Miller. This is not true: a lot of times, ” explains the psychologist, the school does not have the ability to act in a different way, and ends up in obedience too much for the user name and password.

In the case of the teenager, to have an adult to talk to without being punished,” it is a good escape and is a great ally when it comes to comfort. Ideally, he believes Martinez, it is the role of the school is to provide them to the students. But it is almost never the case. Ironically, at Almost 18, she comes to searching for a teacher, but he has no answers to the world:

“It’s a little shocking to think, ‘this way, it’s disqualifying, a teenage girl who came in to talk about it?’ Once you understand that, you have a very important role in it, support it, and to identify – and he’s just as sarcastic as she is. He does everything turn in to a comic, and maybe there is a place in which she was able to deal with the grief in a different way.”

Perhaps, the most important thing for those who watch the film is the redemption of The. The break in the staff it starts with him and have done with it. Just after him, and explain to her how you feel sad and frustrated at having to deal with your own in – house, as it turned out, as there is more. In between sobs, asks her to apologise, trying to do it w the to explain a little bit about the ssente, at last, to someone else:

“You know,” says Nadine, “since we were small, and I have a sensation of floating outside my body, looking down from the top. And I hate what I see. As long as I am doing it as I speak… And I don’t know how to change it. I am so scared that this feeling will never go away… I’m sorry.”

So, even though 18it may seem like more of a movie, teenager, goes well beyond that. Wide-open, with a mess that is a lot a teenager has, and that’s a great thing. “She’s got a transformation in the course of the film, which is not so[[common in the films]each other ,” says Miller. “In the end, you can’t make peace with the relationships in the family, with the brother… on The evolution of the character, it’s different.”

In Brazil, in order to help persons with thoughts of suicide, there is a Center for the Appreciation of Life. It can be found on the phone to 188, or at the web site https://www.cvv.org.br/.