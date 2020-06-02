Designer of Louis Vuitton and apologize for the comment about the protests over the U.S.

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



MILAN (Reuters) – Virgil Abloh, designer collection of men’s clothing by Louis Vuitton, and the founder of the brand, clothing, streetwear, Off-White, has apologized after being criticized by the rebuke and serves members in the united states.

Abloh, the designer, black is the most prominent in fashion, as I said in a post on Instagram on Monday night that he supports an “all moves to eliminate racism and police violence”.

“I’m a black man. On a trip to normal at the grocery store in Chicago, and I’m afraid to die. Any interaction with the police, it can be life-threatening for me,” he said.

Abloh, the 39-year-old had been attacked on the social networking sites to criticize the looting of the stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, in the midst of the protests over the death of George’s Career.

In a blog post after a shop owned by a fellow designer for the streetwear is corrupted, Abloh wrote: “It makes me feel sick”.

Abloh also came under fire for donating $ 50 to an organization that will help with the legal fees of the protesters, their creations can cost up to several hundred dollars or more.

“Yesterday, I talked about my shopping, and friends, have been sacked. I’m so sorry because it seems that my concern about these stores outweighs my concern is our right to protest against injustice and express our anger and outrage at this point,” he said on Monday.

He said that their contributions to the causes that are related to the motion of protest that amounted to 20.500 us dollars.

