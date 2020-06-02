Dove Cameron and lance’s clothes, in partnership with the Foundation, Cameron Boyce

Dove Cameron launching a clothing collection in partnership with the The Cameron Is A Foundationwith the aim of pay homage to friend and co-cast The descendants Cameron Boycethat was sudden death for epilepsy in July of 2019 at the latest, and would have turned 21 years old last Thursday and Friday, the 28th of may.

The actress has made a limited run of sweatshirts, t-shirts, and a hat inspired by the initiative of A out against the violence, the weapons, the Wielding The Place. The pieces have a drawing of a flower coming out of a gun, it’s the same tattoo done for a Tattoo by a friend, and the signature of the star of Disney’s under the hood.

View this post on Instagram in honor of the Cam”s 21st birthday, i have teamed up with Cameron is A Foundation to create the limited edition Gibson x-WieldingPeace collection. the profits generated from this campaign will support the TCBF in their efforts to end gun violence, and cure epilepsy, with a portion going-to-The-Actors-Fund-to-aid-in-COVID-19 in relief. your purchases and your donations to the Cameron, A foundation will mean more to me, his family, his friends, and his entire community and the causes that he cared about) than you will ever know. Cameron was the most beautiful soul, most of us will ever know. please, if you are able to, buy, gift, donate, and spread the word as we continue the work of what would have been Cameron’s life, legacy. he deserved so much more time, so much more to life. i implore you to help us, try to give him that. the link to purchase is in my bio. 🤍 The post is shared by DOE (@dovecameron) on May 28, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

The subtitle of this post on the topic on Instagram, she said: “Cameron was the heart and soul, more beautiful than most of us will know. Please, if you can, buy, gift, donate, and spread the word so that we can continue to work, that would be the legacy of Cameron.. He deserved to live a lot longer, a lot longer life. I beg you to help us in the attempt to give it to him.”

The money raised from the sales will be to two locations. A portion will go to its own, The Cameron is A Foundation and its activities in the direction of the cure of epilepsy, and the fight against gun violence. The other is to be handed over to the The Actors ‘ Fund, an organization that supports artists in the entertainment industry who have been affected by the new coronavirus.

The product is available in pink, black and white, and range from US$ 21,99 (about £ 118) for US$ 44,99 (about$ 240). They are sold on the web site Represent.com and, yes, there is a surrender to the united states!

