Emma Watson is “canceled,” upon the support of the movement, needs new types of partnerships; understand it!

An active voice in social movements such as feminism and the rights of gay and lesbian people Emma Watson he was the victim of criticism from the followers, from this Tuesday (02), after a publication in support of the initiative “#BlackoutTuesday“sponsored in protest of racism after the death of George the Band, and it was attended by policymakers, record labels, radio and tv companies.

Watson, who is known for playing the character of Hermione in the saga The “Harry Potter”– published on Instagram of three pictures of the black, in support of the motion, but with a white border all the while respecting the aesthetic chosen by the artist with their social network. Very quickly, the fans have started to mention the use of the border, and also to the charge of an actress in a motion to be more serious, asking her to use the platform for something else.

“Please, Emma, tell me about it. There is a whole community by listening to you and paying attention to what you say, you use the huge platform in which you have to help!”said one of the followers. “Don’t be shy about letting you use their platform for a little while longer.”she completed the other user.

On Twitter, fans have been saying that she was being terminated by the edge of the photo. However, according to her, the reason for this has not been for Emma, posting a photo with a white border, but it has been too much for the place, in addition to not posting about the latest events and a link to make a donation, or petition. “It’s a super activist, but it didn’t do anything in your deck to help you out.”said browse.

let’s go to the issue of emma watson, IT’s NOT because of the border,it’s because she spent those days they all crept in and the only thing she posted was a picture of a black with a name tag, no link to the donation/request, no text, no nothing. It is a super activist, but it didn’t do ANYTHING on the platform to help you — 𝐣𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐞 (@philcbennet) June 2, 2020

On Twitter, the fans came out in defense of the artist, as he disagreed with the cancellation, and to discuss on the matter. Check it out:

Emma Watson is always giving and doing charity, and no one ever talks about it.But if she was to leave the white border in the image, and I, ALL of the pictures of them are on the edge of it is to cancel.Going to take it in the ass cum out of them. In the day and if you have made up 0.1% of the well, q, that she has done for various causes, then we’ll talk https://t.co/mTqb5632cI — Larissa📚 (@SkywalkerLariss) June 2, 2020

Dear diary, today, the people decided to cancel, Emma Watson, Feminism, the us ambassador to the UN, and the fight for the rights of LGBTQ, rights of the black people, give to charity,as well as the fact she had put a white border on the photo. Honestly, the people don’t what to do next. pic.twitter.com/7Ue9dhDx43 Don Joan (@Black_Youri) June 2, 2020