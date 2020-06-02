Exitoína · Days after releasing a new album, with Lady Gaga close shop in protest of the death of George the Band

Chromatica, the sixth studio album from the singer, made it to the stores on Friday (march 29)

In addition to singing, Lady Gaga is also an advocate and often use their influence in order to give breadth to the causes in which they believe. On Tuesday (2), by the artist, who released their sixth full-length studio album, Chromaticain last Friday’s (march 29), has been awarded the e-shop of it in protest to the death of George Band, who was choked by police officer Derek Chauvin during an approach to the police days in advance, and in support of the movement for Black Lives Matter (the Lives of Black Matter).

When you enter the store’s website, fans are faced with a long message written in the first person by the singer herself: “I have a lot of good things to say about it, but it’s the first thing I want to say is that I’m afraid to say anything that incites the most anger, even though that is precisely the emotion is justified. I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I want to contribute to a solution,” begins the press release.

“I am so outraged at the death of George’s Career as well as the death of an exponential in the lives of many black women over the hundreds of years that they have been taken away from us in this country as a result of the rac-systems, and systems of the game and the support,” he said. “The voices of the black community have been silenced for far too long and that silence has proven to be fatal time and time again. And it doesn’t matter what they are protesting, yet they are welcomed without any concern for the leaders who should be protecting them. All of the people in America are racist, it is fact.”

“Now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all of the other communities, so that we can stop something that is intrinsically wrong, by the grace of God, or whatever creator you believe it or not,” adds the artist. It also was critical of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, accusing him of being ignorant, stupid and bigoted. “It’s been feeding off a system that is already deeply ingrained in the racism and the work that is racist, and we can all see what’s going on”.

Lady Gaga also said, “we Must show our love for the black community. As a white woman and may be legally privileged, and I make an oath to support it. We don’t have a community of the privileged, we’ve done enough to fight racism and defend people who are being killed for it.”

“This is not justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country, and has existed for a very long time. I’m sorry. I’m angry about it. And I will use the words you can find to try and communicate what needs to change in the most effective manner, and non-violent as possible for me,” he said.

