Famous to take part in the protest antirracistas in the United States, and to report violence to the police – Who are the

For five days in a row, since the death of the George Floyd — who was asphyxiated by a white policeman kneeling on her neck, in Minneapolis, minnesota, on Monday (may 25) — a wave of the protest antirracistas if it has spread to more than 30 cities in the United States. The death of a man of african-american 46-year-old has become the new symbol of the violence of the police against black citizens, and has led thousands of people onto the streets, among them famous ones such as Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lauren Jaregui and John Cusack.

With the masks and the posters of the celebrities were, with such phrases as “Stop killing us”, “Lives of black women matter”, and “Peace, love, and justice, and with the latest and most dramatic of all: “I can’t breathe.” The above mentioned various times by the Band, as it was a 9-minute, face down on the ground, with a police officer Derek Chauvin by supporting the knee against the back of his neck.

Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon traveled to Minneapolis, minnesota, where the Band was ordered to join the protests with local community leaders, and social activists. “We’re not afraid to get up. We are not scared this time,” he said during a news conference at city Hall in Minneapolis. “I’m not a celebrity, I’m from Terrell, Texas. These are some of my brothers and sisters. That means all of it, because at the end of the day, when we will see you on the front lines, we want to let you know that you have to support it,” said Foxx.

POLICE VIOLENCE AT PROTESTS

American police used violence to restrain, the people…. The singer, Halsey, and in their social networks, reported some of the attacks, and said that he had been hit by gunfire. “We have been peacefully and with their hands up, without moving, and the police opened fire with guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas several times against the citizens of New York city. We were not provoking them,” he wrote. “Most of us are just asking you to have empathy, and that is to consider the humanity and the history and the future of our nation,” he said.

“They have opened fire several times. I have been hit twice. For a time, by hand, and the other for the shelling. We’re left with tear gas for hours on end. On the front line don’t give in. I’m going to come back,” she said on Instagram.

The model, Emily, Ratajkowski has also written a text, refusing to force the police to use batons and tear gas in the demonstrations. “It was for you (the United States) to be a free country, that allows you to protest. The people are protesting the injustice, and the structures of power (such as police), that allow for these injustices are taking the citizens with a police force that is militarized. The expressions are in the language of the unheard,” he said to her, who took part in the protest in the Los Angeles area.

Paris Jackson, for his part, has urged peaceful demonstrations. “Peace and Love”. “Today started out so beautifully, and seeing all the people come together for peace and harmony in your life. Broke my heart to see it all burn up in flames. Violence is not the answer. As we look forward to introducing our world to a way of life happier and healthier, if you’re as low as the ones who commit the crimes we are protesting? Only a peaceful protest!”, he asked her to.

DEATHS FROM

Beyoncé has made a video on your social network, grieving the death of a Career, and many of the other “murder without meaning to” and “from” for black people. She also asked his followers to sign the petitions to dismiss and prosecute the officers involved in the case to the Band. “What we need to do this, he would begin touring again. We’re all broken, we are disgusted, we are not able to normalize the pain. “I am not referring only to the blacks but also to whites, or anything in between. I know that you feel the desesperançoso by the racism going on in america right now. We can no longer accept the deaths pointless, black people being treated as if their lives were worth less. We can’t, we have already seen, too often, these murders without any consequences,” he said.

CURFEWS AND RAIDS

The twenty-five towns and cities in 16 states have had their curfew, ordered to contain the protests, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Minneapolis, san Francisco, and Los Angeles. During the protests, and the stores such as Target and Apple, had been looted, police cruisers, fired, fire, and public buildings were vandalized.

THE DEMONSTRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

The other countries of the world have held protests over the death of the Band at the end of the week, as was the case in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. In London, the demonstration was peaceful, in the district of Peckham. In Toronto, the canadian paid a tribute to David Korchinski-He, a black man who died falling out of a building and then approach the police. In Berlin, the people gathered in front of the american embassy.

UNDERSTAND THE NATURE OF THE CASE, GEORGE, LONDON

On Monday (the 25th) in Minneapolis, minnesota, for the security of George’s Career, the 46-year-old was killed after being unconscious on the floor, under the pressure of a knee of a police officer Derek Chauvin in his neck for almost 9 minutes. It would seem that, according to witnesses, the Band was accused of using a forged note for $ 20 to buy a pack of smokes at the grocery store, Cup, Cup Food.

While I was out in the street, Darnella Frazier’s shot in the act of violence to the police, the white epublicou on your social networks. In the video, the Band appears in handcuffs, face down on the ground, and saying repeatedly, “I can’t breathe” and begging “please, please, please, please, please.” The scene viralizou, and it started a wave of manisfestações in the United States.

On Friday (march 29), the officer Derek Chauvin, was arrested in Minneapolis for his role in the death of the Band. The officer, who was one of four officers who were at the event, has been formally charged with homicide in the third degree, and voluntary manslaughter by a prosecutor in the county of Hennepin, Mike Freeman.

