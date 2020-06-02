For the best in films and tv shows to watch on live streaming-June

Since social isolation has passed it came to be designated as a primary weapon in the battle against the hiv pandemic on the coronavirus, the programming of the streaming services have gained even more importance. It is almost impossible to go through the quarantine period without getting to deliver the good movies and the series. For this reason, the launch of platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplayand HBO GO they gained even more prominence. And in the month of June has a lot of good stuff. With this in mind, we have selected some of the highlights from the releases on those platforms as well. See it here: NETFLIX The Dark (Season 3)

Sci-fi Thriller in German, which has become a huge success among the brazilian The Dark now in its third and final season, or, rather, the third, and final, cycle. Expect a lot of twists and turns and the return of the characters to expect, since we are talking about a trip back in time.

Date: On 27 June of that year. The Most Beautiful Thing (Season 2) The series in brazil, featuring a group of women are dealing with prejudice in Rio de Janeiro in the decade of the 1950s is back. While you move forward after a tragedy, Malu (Maria Casadevall), and their friends face new challenges in your personal and professional goals.

Date: On 19 June of that year. The Politician (Season 2) After failing in his bid to be the representative of all the students in the school’s student council in their school, Win the World (Ben Platt) and his team of business advisers to politicians, they face something much larger: the application of it to a seat in the u.s. Senate.

Date: On 19 June of that year. You Want To The Eye (Season 5) The city of Philadelphia is the new home of the Fab Five’s Jonathan Van Ness, Tan, France, Karamo Brown, the, Bobby, Berk, and Antoni Porowski in the new season of the phenomenon of LGBT people in the Series.

Date: On 5 June of that year. Ru Paul's Drag Race (Season 12) The reality of LGBT, the more time in the air, on the TV's the american returns for another season full of surprises, and the battles of the lip sync, which will determine who will be "America's Next Drag Superstar."

Date: Still no date set. Posting Blood

Date: Still no date set. Posting Blood

The new film by the highly renowned director Spike Lee, tells the story of four veterans of the Vietnam War, Paul’s (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) they return to their country of asia, decades after the end of the war, in search of the body of the leader of the squad-Blood brothers (Chadwick Boseman), and the treasure they hid it in the jungle.

Date: On 12 June of that year. Indiana Jones full Up until this year, the Series was only Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) the first Indiana Jones adventure in his book. But the fans don’t have more to complain about, since the platform is also a must in her book Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Well, all right, fine, you can ignore that last one.

Date: On 1 June of that year. AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Between the Knives, and the Secrets of

One of the big surprises of 2019, the movie Between the Knives, and the Secrets of reminds of those movies in the mystery, Who done it? (the one who is at fault) style of Agatha Christie, with a footprint in over-current, and packed with social commentary.

Date: On 5 June of that year. The Horror (Season 2) In the second season, the series moves to the early 20th century, depicting the mysterious murders that begin to take on a community of immigrant japanese and americans of japanese descent who are forced to live in a refugee camp in the californian desert during the Second World War.

Date: On 11 June of that year. American Horror Story (1st-8th seasons) The famous collection of horror Ryan Murphy and arrives almost completely at the Amazon Prime Video. The only season that was left out was the most recent one, the 9th. The rest of it is all there Murder House the Game.

Date: On 15 June of that year.

Date: On 15 June of that year.

Dexter (1st-8th seasons) The series is about a Serial Killer, the serial killer who by day works in the scientific police in Miami, and in the evening it makes the law into their own hands, it was a success in the first half of the year 2000. It is in the last two seasons, the quality has dropped a lot, but the above are very good. Particularly the fourth, in which Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) confronts a killer Trinity (John Lithgow). Not to be missed!

Date: As of 30 June of that year. HBO GO Perry Mason

A character that was made famous in the 1930’s, the lawyer, Perry Mason, gets a new look in this mini-series from HBO starring Matthew Rhys, who in the last few years and also starred in the series “The Americans”. The production will feature the origin of the character, even before his becoming a lawyer in the city.

Date: On the 21st of June. Veronica Mars (Season 4) The fourth season of the series to a cult brand with the return of Kristen Bell (from The Good Place) as Veronica Mars, a detective who investigates cases of mysterious california, Neptune. The production was canceled in 2006.

Date: On 5 June of that year. It-Chapter 2 In the second part of the movie based on the book of the Master of Horror, Stephen King’s the now show, Bill Denbrough and his friends at the Losers Club, now adults, have to deal with the threat of the clown, the demonic Pennywise.

Date: On 6 June of that year. Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice As Years later, in the beginning of the epidemic, the zombie in the United States, Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) set out in the White House. All of that was being Zumbilândia (2009) is the following. The book of rules that Columbus (Eisenberg), and the most creative (and disgusting) to kill the zombies, all have taken the same route, from the Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and even on the back of a character's, well character.

Date: On 27 June of that year. GLOBOPLAY Tieta

Date: On 27 June of that year. GLOBOPLAY Tieta