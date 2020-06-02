How much to pay out on Harry and Meghan, for your own safety, in the Los Angeles area?

Since leaving the Uk, a lot has been said about the safety and security of the duke and duchess of Sussex, who had become his protection, and of the son, and Heon a priority, first in Canada and now in Los Angeles, california, where they currently reside.

A few days ago it became known that he was the grandson of queen Elizabeth II had made him install a fence around flat around the house to keep it safe from prying eyes. However, this was not enough, given the fact that in the same week on the various drones flying over your property. In addition to this, it is important to remember that the house of Harry and Meghan if it is at the top of a hill, so everyone over there walks you can glimpse in the distance of some points in the interior of the house.

The duke and duchess of Sussex, has contacted the police immediately to attend the event, but that’s not all. Harry and Meghan, have gone further and have decided to hire a private company to protect them, the same one that deals with the safety of the celebrities, such as Jeff Bezos, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Barbra Streisand or Jennifer Lawrence.

In accordance with one of the members of the team, Gavin de Becker, the former chief of security for former u.s. president Ronald Reagan, for your company, protecting more than 90 families and of the famous in the world. At the age of 65 years, he was a bodyguard who is picked for the team in charge of protecting the duke and duchess of Sussex, a service that costs you every day, Harry and Meghan, six-thousand euros, and according to the information advanced by the source to The Mirror.

“This is the largest security company in the Los Angeles area and is also one of the most respected. Harry and Meghan are such a reliable company In Becker. It’s not cheap, but if you want the best you have to pay for it, said the same source.