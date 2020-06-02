In a rare moment, Joe, Alwyn talks for the first time about relationship with Taylor Swift and says why don’t you have a song dedicated to him

You’re my, my, my, my… lover! It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has dedicated almost her new album to her boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn. However, we have never had a version of the ‘London Boy’ on how he feels in regards to the romantic gestures of your loved one… until now.

Always very polite, he took a rare moment to open up about Taylor in an interview with the british newspaper “The Sunday Times” and said how he felt in regards to the Taylor’s to devote “the songs start to love it”.

“Do you mind?”financial crisis of the journalist. “No, not at all. No. It is lisonjeador”replied the artist. Related! It’s impossible not to like it when there’s so much good music on you, you know?

The whole album “Lover”, which was launched in August by Swift, was written during a period when she was with Joe. According to fans, more attention, she would make the endorsements more direct relationship with the beloved in the song as the title track, “Paper Rings”, “Cornelia Street”, and, of course, the ‘London Boy’.

In the interview, Joe also added that the fact that the above to be the dividing information, real help. According to the reporter, the british actor said “99.9% of what the media writes about them, it is false.”. An example of this would be to claim that the singer has often in private, and flies out to visit him in London whenever she wants to.

“I just don’t pay attention to what you and I do not want to pay attention to. I hang up, as if you pressed a buttonrevealed Alwyn on the rumors are true. “I don’t have any interest in the tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s it, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Joe and Taylor have been together since September of 2016 and is very private in relationship to the earth. In the past year, the actor explained that he has always been a goal of theirs. “I am aware of the fact that people want to know about that side of things. I think we’ve done well in the past and is very private, and it now fits in with the people. But I would really prefer to talk to you about the job“ he told her.

The two, who have been living in the bridge, the air-between the United States and the united kingdom. At the beginning of December, a source told “E! News that the singer “you have spent enough time in London. She doesn’t get out much besides to go for walks with Joe, or go to the local pubs”. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the two have been seen out together for the premiere of “Cats” in New York city.