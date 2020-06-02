J. K. Simmons has a new “plan” on being the father of all of Chris’s famous theater – Today

After working with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, J. K. Simmons, has a new strategy for your career: make it a full house of Chris to the world of cinema.

“Right now, my plan is to be the father of all the stallions and movie star handsome with blue eyes that is if you call Chris,” he said in a good mood, in an interview with PeopleTV.

The winner of the golden globe Award for Best Actor in a Secondary for a “Whiplash – Nos Limites (2014), and J. Jonah Jameson in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics, was the father of Chris Evans’ role in the series “Defending Jacob “to” Apple TV+.

“So, you met my Chris-Evans-and I ended up making a movie [“The Tomorrow War”] with Chris Pratt, where I am in the father, so that’s number 2,” he said.

“I’m going to see Chris Next, and I’d be happy,” he added, referring to the star of the “Star Trek” and ” saga “Wonder Woman”, before you turn your attention to the one that was missing.

“”Chris Hemsworth. It can be in any order, it doesn’t have to be the alpha,” he said.