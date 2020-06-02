Jason Momoa appears on the bald and lean in a Super Bowl commercial – see the Music

Play/YouTube Jason Momoa he is recognized as one of the actors, more muscular, and constantly makes the papers, well, manly. What if, in real life, you have to find out that he is short, skinny, and hairless?

That’s the whole idea of the business of the Rocket Mortgagecompany, mortgages in the US. In order to explain to you the feeling of being at home, the advertising shows Momoa as ‘naked’ in its physical character. In the meantime, he says:

[Minha casa] It is my sanctuary. This is the only place where I can get the save. This is where I can relax and be completely comfortable in my own skin. Do you get it?

Well, it’s at least weird to see Jason, isn’t it? Check it out for yourself below (via the Consequence of Sound).

Trade of Jason Momoa in the Super Bowl



Jason Momoa became famous first for his role in the Game of Throneswhere he served as a Khal Drogo. After that, he had his first major leading role in a movie as the main protagonist of the Aquaman.

More recently, he’s starring in Seeproduction of the original Apple TV+. For this to work, and he has done a few lessons and learned how to scream with the lead singer of the death metal.

