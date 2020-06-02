Jennifer Aniston: “it’s Not always easy to go out and be the person that you have to be a” Who

+



Jennifer Aniston it is one of the faces to star in the series The Morning Shownew production platform for streaming to the Apple TV, and recently spoke about his character. In the story, she plays a famous person, and the Entertainment Weeklyshe showed that you understand some of the aspects of insight for anyone who has to deal with on a daily basis with the reputation.

“I understand the isolation, the fact that you do not want to be seen, you don’t want it to be a public figure, you do not want to take that step into the red carpet. It’s not always easy to go out and have to be the one that you have to be,” she said.

The actress became very famous after bringing Rachel Green, her character in the iconic comedy series Friendsthat was on air from 1994 to 2004. With the explosion of the harassment of the fans and the media acometeram on the day of this order, during the period of time that it has become one of the most famous in the world.

The new production, and Aniston, who contracenará with the other giants in the screens, such as Steve Carrell and Reese Witherspoonexplains that the role represents a challenge for the professional is meaningful to her.

“It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had. I knew I was setting myself up for the job, but it was all a preparation for the emotions to create a child with this woman,” said Aniston at the vehicle’s international, added: “All of the aspects of his or her life is collapsing. I’ll get to some of the scenes feeling as if a manhole cover had just come out of my back, finished.