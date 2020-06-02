Jennifer Aniston’s auctions major iconic portrait in the nude of 1995 in order to assist in fighting the coronavirus – Vogue

+



The iconic portrait, nude Jennifer Aniston in 1995, to be offered for auction – and it’s for a good cause! The 51-year-old actress has supported for the photographer, Mark Seliger, after it was revealed that he would be auctioning the picture is in black and white, taken when She was still in the 1st season of the sitecom) for the benefit of a prescription for anti-coronavirus.

At this time, the photographer has ensured that all regions of the state, intimate to be hidden in a smart way, in the picture. Sharing the news on their official twitter account of Instagram, She posted a video of Mark working in the studio, as well as a second image of the famous photo, and wrote:

“To my dear friend @markseliger has teamed up with @radvocacy, and the @christiesinc to auction off 25 of his portraits – including my own – for the sake of the relief of the COVID-19…,” she wrote in the post. “100% of the net proceeds from this picture will be sent to the NAF Clinics, an organization that provides free diagnostic tests for coronaviruses, and customer service all over the country to people who have no health care.”