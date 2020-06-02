Johnny Depp denies attacks on Amber Heard: ‘I am not dumb

Johnny Depp she began to talk again about the allegations that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard at the end of 2016.

In a new interview with the british magazine HQ (via NME), he refused once more to the attack. It is well to remember that a few months after the opening of the proceedings, the actress has inked a deal with the Wife, and had withdrawn the complaints.

The main protagonist of the franchise, as Pirates of the Caribbean talked about a photo that was shown, Heard, without, the bruise on his face, suggesting that she would have worn make-up to go to the police.

She went to a party the next day. To the eye it was closed. She was with her hair covering her eyes, but could see that the eye wasn’t closed. Seven feet away from her, how in the hell I was going to hit her? Which, by the way, this is the last thing that I would do it. I may sound stupid, but I’m not stupid.

Johnny Depp’s still-talked-about issue of Rolling Stone magazine which exposed their financial problems, and alcohol abuse.

[O jornalista] it came with one intention, which is truth. And, I realized, and I thought that maybe I could help you figure things out, you know?” I have confidence in what the magazine represented, or what it meant. I wish Jann [Wenner, fundador da Rolling Stone] to see if he would be able to write, to see if a piece could be written… in order to put things in perspective. That’s all, just to put things in perspective.

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ: A film about Tupac and the Notorious B. I. G. with his Wife has been postponed

A long legal battle

All the evidence suggests that, in the event you still have a long battle in court, given that, after the statements of his Wife, for the IN the law firm of Amber Heard, the newspaper criticized him, saying that his claims are false, and that he would “continue to abuse it to the ex-wife to say that the accusations are false.

In response to this, the lawyers of Johnny Depp have said that they will prove to you that, in fact, she was the one who hit: