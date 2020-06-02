Johnny Depp may not be in the sixth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean

After several years of uncertainty, finally, the sixth film in the franqua Pirates of the Caribbean is coming out.

According to the information portal, in English Metre, is the producer of the series, with Jerry Bruckheimer, he claimed in an interview with the Collider, which will soon deliver a draft of the production of the Series.

However, it has shown that the role of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow is far from guaranteed.

“We’ve been working on a rough draft at the moment, hope to finish it soon and hand it over to Disney, and I hope that you will enjoy it. We don’t know. We’ve been working on this for some time. What we’re developing right now, we don’t know for sure what will be the role of Johnny. So, we’re going to have to see you,” he said.

The speculation is that the main character in the film is played by a woman. Even though she didn’t have any confirmation from Disney, the website states that Karen Gillan is currently being quoted for the film.

His Wife, however, accuses grupa media uk

According to the site of The Blast, his Wife is accusing him and the newspaper of the media group uk, News Group Newspapers, had hacked his mobile phone. Also, the representatives of the legal of the artist, and sent a notice to the officers, alleging an invasion of privacy.

“It is information-sensitive, in the case of the different stages of your pregnancy and the plans are personal to the couple, this could be a surveillance the explicit one on top of it,” said one of his lawyers.

This is David Sherbone, which has represented the interests of stars such as Elton John, Jude Law and Hugh Grant. The audio files have been recorded between the years of 1996 and 2010. Recently, the artist has been waging a battle on the ball court with his ex-wife, the actress and model Amber Heard.

His Wife is grateful for the support of the fans in the fight against the ex –

Detective and Amber Heard are not evidence against the Wife