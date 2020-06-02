Justin Bieber admits to being ashamed of himself for not paying attention to an important issue

Justin Bieber has spent some time outside the house, on the basketball court over the weekend in Los Angeles. The musician, 26-year-old has played a bit of sport with a friend, instead of joining his wife Hailey, of Bieber, in an interview with a commentator on CNN, and Angela Rye. During a conversation via Instagram, Justin bieber has admitted to feeling embarrassed for not paying more attention to racial injustice after the case, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the other deaths of black men and women who have recently been in the united states.

“I have a sense of shame, in the sense of why these men were dead, as I stretch out with a blanket over my eyes. How is it possible? I feel bad because of it.” revealed to the player. Hailey also told of his collusion in the past with them. “From that conversation with Angela, I really just wanted to learn, to ask questions, even if I have to think that they were just the wrong question”wrote to the wife of Justin Beiber in her caption on Instagram.

“I want to get to know you better to be able to do this and will stop asking these questions and having these conversations. I’d like to continue learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep going through life being that ignorant“ he wrote the model, who appeared on the protests at the end of the week.

In a controversial case that has caused national concern in the U.S., as a rule, George, Floyd, was killed by a police officer in Minnesota, I will never forget Chauvin, after a police officer, you push with your knee on his neck. A video from a mobile phone, shows the officer, who is white, by holding the Band for a few minutes while the Band complains that it can’t breathe. The band died a short time later at a local hospital.

