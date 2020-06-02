Justin Bieber’s claims that it wants to have a child with Hailey, but that’s not you are in a hurry’ – and More

The pop singer, Justin Bieber. Photo: Instagram/@http: / /

Justin Bieber he has spent the last two days making postings on Instagram and wrote, the love for his wife. The artist Hailey Baldwin spend the holiday season at the Disneyland resort in the United States.

“I love to be with you, my dear…one day I will have a one-day ‘father and daughter’. Not hinting at anything, in short, I’m not in a hurry. I just want to be like you for a long time,” wrote Bieber. Hailey, hastened to reply: “I have the best time with you,” he said.

In April, the singer came to apologize after making a catch on the pregnancy of Hailey. “There are always going to be people offended, there are always going to be people who don’t take it very well, some of the jokes. I don’t want to be insensitive to people who don’t have children, and I really didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for a joke,” he wrote at the time.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married in the year 2018.