Kim Kardashian supports a prisoner convicted of the murder of the child, and the mother of the victim, prayed – and More

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian it is committed to the reduction of the sentence Kevin Coopertrapped in the prison of San Quentin, Calif., for the murder of four neighbours, with the blows of an axe, back in 1983.

The man is on death row, and the manager is keen to prove that he is innocent, and that he Mary Ann Hughesthe mother of the victim, Christopher, out of 11 years of age. “I’m hardly in the stomach, and I feel sorry for her. There is no justification for the immense pain that she’s causing us,” he said to the woman, in an interview with the TMZ.

According to the official document issued by the Justice, and the boy was asleep in the house of a neighbor, here in California, when he was killed. The youngest son, who was eight years old at the time, survived the attack.

Even in the face of the evidence, Kim Kardashian has visited the offender at the latest on Thursday, the 30th, and has released on Twitter a photo taken with him. “I’ve had an exciting game, with Kevin Cooper. He is honest and caring and I believe in his innocence,” he wrote.

I had an emotional meeting with Kevin Cooper yesterday at the San Quentin”s death row. I found him to be thoughtful and honest, and I believe he is innocent of the crime for which he was convicted. pic.twitter.com/FveajjjA5y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2019

In addition to the four murders, Mary Ann, claimed the TMZ a woman was gang-raped by a Cooper in 1982, and in Pennsylvania. “It is put forward as a defender of women’s rights, but it is going to support a rapist and a murderer”, he criticized.

Mary says that Kim’s not looking for conversation, what with the rebellion even more. “She came to us, and I don’t want to talk about it. In my opinion it is a poor account of what it is doing to me and my family,” he said.

Despite the fact that the case of Cooper to be high risk, Kim Kardashian has working with lawyers to reduce the sentence of inmates who have committed non-violent crimes in the United States. The idea is to contribute to the prison reform what is happening in the country. By June 2018, for example, the commission met with the president, the Trump, and was able to be released from Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old, who has been sentenced to life in prison upon charges connected with trafficking in cocaine.

Kim Kardashian takes a Right, and you want to go through the screening process of the bar association of the United States in the year 2022, for, in short, to practise his or her profession. The socialite has assisted in the release of 17 prisoners in the last few months.