Kim Kardashian takes selfie with fan who uses a digital camera in Paris – 02/03/2020

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
7


Kim Kardashian always draws attention where you want it to pass, but now the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” was spotted in an unusual situation.

After you have to track a few of the catwalk shows of the Fashion Week in Paris, Kim has decided to take a coffee break, and he was stopped by fans on the street.

An elderly man with aviator sunglasses on and a hat, asked to take a selfie with the star.

He, however, did not use a smartphone. The selfie has been taken, as at the beginning of the year 2000, with a digital camera.

READ MORE:  Kourtney Kardashian in a bikini turns on Instagram wearing her body like never
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here