Lady Gaga goes to the mansion of$ 1225 million in the vault – the Home of Vogue

+



Lady Gaga is going to quarantine, at his luxury mansion by the sea in Malibu, California. The house was bought by the singer in the year 2014, in the amount of$ 23 million.

READ MORE

According to the channel’s Famous Entertainment, this property has 3 thousand m2 land and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a view of the Pacific Ocean. Although it may not have been as used by a singer at the moment is to be his main stay for the separation of the social.

A structure that is rustic, made mostly of wood, the house also has a garden, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, home theater, bowling alley, gym, and private guest house which is attached to the main residence.

READ MORE