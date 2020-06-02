Lady Gaga is almost a cause of a problem with a fee of us$ 30 million

A lot of those looks luxurious, which you see at major events in Hollywood, they do not belong to the artist that you are wearing, but rather they are loaned to them by the major brands, and brands, in order to be returned immediately at the end of the night.

This has been the case with the necklace that Lady Gaga used the on the Oscars in 2019. The crown jewel, a diamond of 128 carats, it is from Tiffany & Co. and it is valued at us $ 30 million, which is equivalent to approximately 160 million euros.

This is because the stone was first discovered in south Africa in the South, there are 140 years ago by the founder of the jewelry store, and the only one who used to have it before the singer went to the iconic Audrey Hepburn in 1962 to promote the film breakfast at tiffany’s.

Lady Gaga truly has been blessed with the ability to use the artifact at the awards ceremony. The problem with this is that it almost caused the biggest stir when you forget that it was the necklace.

In an interview on the Graham Norton Show, and she told me that she was so excited after being one of the winners of the award for Best Original Song, the music is Shallow, and that was while it gives, and not realize that he is still dressed in the gear.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen that night. I was just so happy to be there. My sister and I we went through bottles of chilled champagne in the backstage, and by the time we left, I didn’t tell anyone about it. It is just that I was still wearing a diamond,” she said.

This alarmed the guards of the line, accompanied by Lady Gaga close up all the time in order to protect the diamond. But she didn’t realize what was going on.

Even as she almost went to the Taco Bell system, a network of fast-food, to eat after the event is over. The good luck was that it was to stop the hands of Tiffany, which took them though the necklace securely, and to prevent the incident.

“Everyone’s freaked out when they see that I’m still wearing the necklace, and when I went to the house of the Madonna, and the security guards were watching me from the corner of his eye. Eventually, when we decided to go to Taco Bell and my car was put aside, and the guards of the Poppy, removed gently, and the accessory on my neck”, he recalled.

Wow! Imagine if it was a diamond in the expensive restaurant? That is the danger!

