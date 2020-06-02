Look at the villain from Marvel will face Angelina Jolie in the movie

Angelina Jolie arrives at the world of films in the Marvel movie for The Ages. Even so, a part of the story is quite mysterious.
However, it’s more of a once and for all the fans of the Marvel comics, you can find a wealth of information for the sake of the goods of the movie. Dolls and Funko Pop have revealed what will be the main villain for The Ages.
The list is revealed, it brings many of the characters that come in the year 2020. But, on the page for Eternals News, and noticed that one of the releases, it’s Kro, the powerful leader of the Deviantes. The group of villains that have been created by the Celestial together with Timeless, they are committed to the long one. However, until now, has not yet been confirmed who are the characters in which it appears. In addition to the Kro, the list indicates that Arishem was the leader of the Heavenly things, will also be in the film. And with it, heat up the rumor that the most powerful beings in the Marvel comics, you can have the premiere in the movie theaters. Find out which hero from the Marvel comics, but HATED to be around in the Upcoming Ultimate
Check out a listing of punch-through below, along with pictures of the characters. “All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time for super-heroes in the Universe, a Cinematic Marvel, aliens, ancestors, you who are living on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: Deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected that causes them to come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviantes. The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as a powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak, as a wise woman and spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as far Druig, and Angelina Jolie is as brave a warrior Thena. Kit Harrington, is Dane Whitman,” reads the synopsis. The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after the Upcoming Deadline, but all indications are that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the MCU. For the Eternal, for the time being is scheduled to arrive in September or October. The poster shows the all-new Avengers team in the MCU and see!
