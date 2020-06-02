Mexico, and Travis Scott to lead a group of kids in the music video for “TKN”

– ADVERTISING

From time-to-time, Mexico appears to have a hit song and dance, and this time, don was the singer that released on Thursday (28) and their most recent single, “TKN”, a collaboration with Travis Scott.

The launch was accompanied by a music video, which will be attended by both of them, wandering through empty streets, and leading large groups of children, playing and dancing for you all the time.

In an interview with Apple’s Music, the singer said that the song should have been released in march, but the timing wasn’t right, because the hiv pandemic was reaching out to several places.

With the understanding that this is not the first time that Mexico and the Monster cooperate. The artists have been put together in a remix of the “Highest-In-The-Room”, the lead single from the rapper that was released as part of a project that, in 2019.

With the understanding that this is not the first time that Mexico and the Monster cooperate. The artists have been put together in a remix of the "Highest-In-The-Room", the lead single from the rapper that was released as part of a project that, in 2019.



