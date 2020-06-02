Millie Bobby Brown on the end of the Stranger Things: “I’m angry”

NOTE: THIS FIELD CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT THE THIRD SEASON OF THE STRANGER THINGS!

It seems that at one specific point in the finale of the third season of the Stranger Things did not like very much Millie Bobby Brown! In an interview with the Hethe actress has revealed that he had been very angry in regards to the a part of the picture. Us! What does it not do this? Come to find out!

Millie said that they didn’t like to see the Game, and for the family, Byers moved to Hawkins: “I was so mad! I read the script and I thought, ‘What? How can I do this? Why are they moving?’. Joyce wanted to move in Then. I don’t know, I was very much against thein, “ he explained in the car. Oh my!

The actress also said that when he demanded that the squad is very excited for the show, since it would have to be dismissed. In the meantime, the other actors in the series are not so used to the crying, how is she, what is the technique to listen to music that is sad, so get ready for a scene like this. As a result, one of them suggested that they imagine that this is really the end of the show. What was the result? “We started to cry, and they will soon be put into writing. We said good-bye to all of you. It seemed all too real,” she told the magazine. Wow, I’m so sorry!

Although it does not have ~approved~ this is part of the destiny of the Faithful, Millie said that it might be a good opportunity for the character to find out who you really are, without the influence of any boy, or even a flat. “I would like that Game, I had a bow that he could learn to love each other, and to learn about themselves, and that’s difficult under the circumstances. I think that it is in need of a little journey here myself“ he said. Wow!

What you can expect from the upcoming season?



