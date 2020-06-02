Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





The actor, Kevin Hart has suffered a serious car accident at the beginning of September, and had to do an emergency surgery, as well as to carry out sessions of intensive physical therapy, for having broken the spine in three places. The actor, however, decided to appease the fans, and to show that it is now on the mend, by way of a video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday (30).

The video shows pictures of the destroyed car after the accident, the scenes of Kevin getting help from the nurses at the hospital, and doing all the physical therapy sessions. From the images, it is possible to read the sentence: ‘My world has changed forever.”

In the background you can hear the actor say:

You do realize that you are not in control. It does not matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not. At the end of the day, it all can end. When God speaks you have to listen to it. I swear, life is all about the fun. Some of the most crazy that to happen, you are likely to be the ones that you want. If this is the case, I honestly feel as if God were told to have a seat. If you are moving too fast and doing too much, and sometimes you can’t see all the things they care about. However, after my accident, I see things differently, look at life from a new perspective. Don’t take this day for granted because tomorrow is not a sure thing.

The video also includes pictures of Kevin at the gym, and enjoying time with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and their children, and to Heaven, jimi Hendrix, and Henzo.