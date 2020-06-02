Natalie Portman the edge the name of the key esnobadas at the Oscars

The actress Natalie Portman they showed their support for the key esnobadas for this year’s The oscars in 2020it , and used it in the name of all of them, stitched in a cover, which I had the look. Check it out in the picture.







Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2020 Photo By Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Since the announcement of the list of nominees to the Oscar in 2020, one of the news stories that they earned the headline, is the lack of representation in the major categories. For the past ten years, a woman’s got the Oscar the best direction for the first time. Since 1929, only five have earned the achievement. Lina Wertmüllerfor Pasqualino Seven Beautiesin 1977, and Jane Campionfor The Piano1994); Sofia Coppolafor Similarities and Differences(2004); Kathryn Authors, on the The war on Terror in 2010 (the only winner), and Greta Gerwigfor Lady Birdin the year 2018.

