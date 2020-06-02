Natalie Portman’s debut as a novelist with a modern-day version of the fable

Natalie Portman has announced via Instagram on Wednesday, the 19th, we will release his first children’s book in October of this year. Call It Portman”s Fables (the Fables of Natalie Portman), the work is a re-interpretation of the modern some of the stories are classic, like the Three little Pigs, The Hare and the Tortoise-and-The-Mouse and The City Mouse from the Field.

“I’m very excited to announce that my first children’s book, the myths re-imagined,” wrote the actress on a social networking site. “Reading stories is one of the first ways you can begin to practice empathy. You feel for the characters in the stories, in the same way that we, ourselves, or our friends, said She to the web site of the publishing house MacMillan.

According to Natalie Portman, and the old fairy tales carry the values of hard work and the importance of acting with patience and courage, instead of the arrogant, and in a hurry.