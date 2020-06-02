Production of event reports on the difficulties to maintain the income

Producers have had to invest in new industries, or re-invent themselves to maintain an income during a pandemic

Is stopped since the start of the quarantine in the State of São Paulo, for the production of the event will only be able to resume its activities in stage 5 of the Plan that St. Paul, in the last stage of the model, the flexibility offered by the state of são paulo.

With this scenario, those who lived the events in the region, the U.s. needed to start investing in other areas or in new ways of trade and commerce.

In the case of the owner of Hup’s Studio, She Was, you have to pause all of the events. The company was responsible for the Uph Fest, a festival of unsigned bands from the U.s., and the solution he found was to go into the food business from the delivery company.

The Show of the band’s Second studio in the HUP, and in 2019 – This One’s Easy.

“What do we have to be able to maintain the sales of t-shirts with prints of our own. Right now, we have a partnership with Galaxy, which it sells food, vegan baking, and we’re making the delivery for them,” he said.

He also had to face up to a different area in order to maintain the player and the drummer, Download Eichembergue. He used to play in the wedding activities that you can no longer engage in during the suspension of the celebrations, and also gave him lessons on the instrument.

Even before the quarantine, he had already begun to invest from the sale of products from cleaning to earn a living and more and now the demand is high because of the virus, we are investing further in this sector.

“I have all the video lectures and learning materials in PDF files, but it would be great to invest in the area of hygiene and cleaning, just to be higher on account of the prevention of a coronavirus,” she said.

In the backyard of a home on the band’s Download Eichembergue are not allowed to practice at the vault – This One’s Easy.

The producer of the event to the Paschoalin’s Productions of art, Gabriel, Paschoalin, continues to be re-imagined in the sector, and adapting it to the concert on the lives, and, in keeping with the partnership with the sponsors and the artists.

In spite of the difficulties he faced, He understands the situation. “There are many people who are working into the night with us, they are just standing there with no income. But we all know that health is very important, and we believe that in this time of isolation and the closure of venues, events and shows that are needed to prevent congestion,” he said.

The same is taking place with the owner of the Konkist the Flowers, She Farinase, who had been working on the decorations at the holidays, and right now is investing in the sales of flowers.

“The event has been stopped, but the display is normal. It never sold as much on the part of the flower. We are receiving orders for online gifts, or gardening. It seems that the whole of the world, meanwhile he decided to make a hortinha,” he said.

* Intern, under the supervision of Rachel Bristotti

