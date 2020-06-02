‘Rain on me’ – a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, debuted in 1st place on the parade ‘Album with’ US | Music

“Rain on Me” – a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, debuted at the top of the stop, the “Chart” of the USA to claim top spot on the billboard Hot 100. The ranking of collects data streams, radio streams, and sales (physical and digital) in the United States.

The song, which is part of the album “Chromática” for Her, it was released on digital platforms on may 22, and had its music video released hours later.

“Rain on me” is the 39th single for the rookie to appear as soon as the guy at the top of the billboard Hot 100 in the course of the 62-year history of the ranking of the music, according to Billboard.

According to the magazine, there were 72 thousand paid downloads, and 31.4 million of extra services for streamming in the U.S. during the week of the launch, which was on the 28th of may.

In addition, the initial start of the song, gave it to Ariana Grand (a new record). She became the first artist to release a four-song straight to the number 1 on the billboard Hot 100.

With the result, Her music has reached the fifth song in the first place in the ranking to become the third solo artist to lead the billboard Hot 100 in three different decades (2000, 2010 and 2020).

Before her, Mariah Carey has earned the achievement of "four decades", and Beyoncé, also went to the team of the "three decades" in the last week, with a remix of "Savage".