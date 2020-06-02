‘Rain on Me’ debuts at the top of the Billboard charts, taking Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for the record

“Rain on Me”, the collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande debut this week on the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the main parade of the achievements of the united states. The song has been officially released on the final day of the 22nd of may, it is part of the album “Chromatica”, and of Her.

As Her music reached the top spot on the billboard Hot 100 for the fifth time in his career, this is the fourth time in which the Aryan comes in to the position. Both of which have hit record highs in the parade with their in-game achievements.

Longevity

For the Concert, a premiere in the first place, “Rain on Me”, it’s a win-win for the longevity of his career. The last time that the singer has debuted a new single, directly on the top of the Billboard charts was “Born This Way” in 2011, nine years ago.

The difference between the two marks that is a record for the Billboard charts, who has never seen a “comeback,” as time-consuming as well. Previously, the division was Justin Bieber, who has had releases on in the first place, and is separated by a four-year gap between each other.

In addition to the “Rain on Me” and “Born This Way”, Gaga has had three other singles chart at number one on the Billboard, but they had to “escalate” to a stop after it debuts at the positions further down the list were “Just Dance” (2009), “Poker Face” (2009), and “Shallow” (by 2019).

Domination

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is celebrating a milestone other than when she made it to the artist to have the most debuts at the top of the Billboard charts in the history of the chart. There are four, with “Rain on Me”, hitting the mark Bieber, Mariah Carey and Drake, who have three each.

The other hits in Total, which have done so have been “Thank U, Next (2018), “7th Ring” (2019), and “Stuck with U’ (2020).