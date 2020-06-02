Roger Moreira, ironically, after a post: “Who is it that you expect I’m a Grandson?” – Who is the

+



After getting in a placement to Neymar Jr. of the cases of racism that have taken place in Brazil, and the United States, which gave rise to a series of protests at the end of the week Felipe Neto he has received an answer you have crossed the Roger Rocha Moreira.music from Ultraje a Rigor: “I question sound of Philip’s Grandson, ‘What is this crap I’m the Grandson?'”, he wrote on the networks, resulting in a series of tweets against the driver.

In the early morning hours, a Grandson, wrote in his social network: “the Lives of the black mind. But not everyone in the world doesn’t matter”, repostando a series of images that the prints from the Twitter, the only Problem is, they don’t come to terms with the death of George’s Career, in Minneapolis, minnesota, in the United States, in addition to the protests over the issue. The collection ended up with the names of Philip, the Grandson and I to the trending topics, and divided the opinions of the people. Smith, for example, has spared no effort to defend the acts of the pro-jair bolsonaro.

The grandson, in turn, support the movement, “The end of Racism”, that does the positioning of the people’s government of racism. After the backlash from the tweet, the owner and driver, he spoke once again about the Problem with having a conversation. “It’s still not enough time for the marketing department to let people know closer to the staff about what’s going on in the real world. There, and then hit the post with the help of the media, the supporters, the club, the FUNDS…,” he wrote Demétrio Vecchioli. “I wish that. Remember, in the time of Amazon’s fire? To all the fellows in the CLUB posted, unless he had the driver one more time. Later, the tweets have been deleted.

TO UNDERSTAND THE PROTESTS

For five days in a row, since the death of George, Floyd — who was asphyxiated by a white policeman kneeling on her neck, in Minneapolis, minnesota, on Monday (may 25) — a wave of protests antirracistas has spread to more than 30 cities in the United States. The death of a man of african-american 46-year-old has become the new symbol of the violence of the police against black citizens, and has led thousands of people onto the streets, among them famous ones such as Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Jackson, Nick Cannon, Anna Kendrick, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lauren Jaregui, and John Cusack.

With the masks and the posters of the celebrities were, with such phrases as “Stop killing us”, “Lives of black women matter”, and “Peace, love, and justice, and with the latest and most dramatic of all: “I can’t breathe.” The above mentioned various times by the Band, as it was a 9-minute, face down on the ground, police officer Derek Chauvin and supporting the knee against the back of his neck.

Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, traveled to Minneapolis, minnesota, where the Band was ordered to join the protests with local community leaders, and social activists. “We’re not afraid to get up. We are not scared this time,” he said during a news conference at city Hall in Minneapolis. “I’m not a celebrity, I’m from Terrell, Texas. These are some of my brothers and sisters. That means all of it, because at the end of the day, when we will see you on the front lines, we want to let you know that you have to support it,” said Foxx.

American police used violence to restrain, the people…. The singer, Halsey, and in their social networks, reported some of the attacks, and said that he had been hit by gunfire. “We have been peacefully and with their hands up, without moving, and the police opened fire with guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas several times against the citizens of New York city. We were not provoking them,” he wrote. “Most of us are just asking you to have empathy, and that is to consider the humanity and the history and the future of our nation,” he said.

“They have opened fire several times. I have been hit twice. For a time, by hand, and the other for the shelling. We’re left with tear gas for hours on end. On the front line don’t give in. I’m going to come back,” she said on Instagram.

The model, Emily, Ratajkowski has also written a text, refusing to force the police to use batons and tear gas in the demonstrations. “It was for you (the United States) to be a free country, that allows you to protest. The people are protesting the injustice, and the structures of power (such as police), that allow for these injustices are taking the citizens with a police force that is militarized. The expressions are in the language of the unheard,” he said to her, who took part in the protest in the Los Angeles area.

Paris Jackson, for his part, has urged peaceful demonstrations. “Today started out so beautifully, and seeing all the people come together for peace and harmony in your life. Broke my heart to see it all burn up in flames. Violence is not the answer. As we look forward to introducing our world to a way of life happier and healthier, if you’re as low as the ones who commit the crimes we are protesting? Only a peaceful protest!”, he asked her to.

The twenty-five towns and cities in 16 states have had their curfew, ordered to contain the protests, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Minneapolis, san Francisco, and Los Angeles. During the protests, and the stores such as Target and Apple, had been looted, police cruisers, fired, fire, and public buildings were vandalized.

The other countries of the world have held protests over the death of the Band at the end of the week, as was the case in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. In London, a demonstration in the district of Peckham. In Toronto, the canadian paid a tribute to David Korchinski-He, a black man who died falling out of a building and then approach the police. In Berlin, the people gathered in front of the american embassy.