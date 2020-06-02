Rolling Stone · Chris Evans confirms that to be the end of spider-man after the Avengers: Ultimatum

Upcoming Deadline marked the end of a cycle. In the movie, the The manIron and The Black Widow yea, they sacrificed their own lives, and the Captain America came back, returned the jewelry to the infinite, and that it was the hand of the woman he loved, and Peggy Carter.

+++ READ MORE: Why Chris Evans nearly declined the role of Captain America in the MCU?

But is this really the end of the Chris Evans in the USING? According to the website Iyes.

In an interview with the Graham-Norton-Show (via ComicBook), the actor has said he does not interpret the Captain America re: “it’s Been a great journey and you finished it so well, that it would be risky to revisit it, in my opinion. It was a very good experience, and I think that it is better to leave it as is.”

+++Read more: The Avengers: a punch from Me in a While it was real, and revealed Tom Hiddleston

Steve Rogers he passed his shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who has played in the plug-ins on your rt The falcon and the Soldier in the Winter.

+++ VITOR KLEY | TO SUCH AND SUCH A SONG TO THE MOON | SESSION-ROLLING STONE