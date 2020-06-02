Rolling Stone magazine · Britney Spears chooses the top 3 best songs of the 2000s

To celebrate the 20 years of the release of the hit “Oops!…I Did It Again“, Britney Spears chose the best 3 songs of the 2000’s, as well as creating a playlist with the biggest hits of the decade. All the details are on the website YOUTUBE.

The track list has been made of the application of the Apple’s Music. In an interview, the singer said: “For me, this song remind me when ‘Oops!’ came out, it was a special time for me.” The playlist now includes more than 100 songs, including songs from the Destiny’s Child’s, Backstreet Boys-The, Madonna, Video and to the other artists.

The princess of pop has chosen the top 3 best bands of the 2000’s. One of the chosen, it was, “Always Be My Baby”, the Mariah Carey. The Apple’s Music, Britney he commented: “Mariah is one of the main reasons why I started to sing, and she is just wonderful. This is one of my favorites of her.’

The artist also chose “Crazy In Love”, the Her. “This song really makes me want to dance. Who better than Her to make you want to dance?”. And, by the third song is “Cowboy Take Me Away”, from the Dixie ChicksStill listen to this song. It makes me think of being out there and for me to fall in love, of course.”

