Rolling Stone magazine · Demi Lovato and Travis Barker of blink-182, they came to be held in 2006 in the glorious new single, ‘I Love Myself

Blink-182 it was one of the bands responsible for the success of emo in the 2000’s. In the first half of the decade, their songs were a success and the absurd in the MySpace and in the MTV. Demi Lovatofor its time, and still estrelava in Barney and His Friendslong before the age of puberty.

The difference between generations, however, did not prevent the star to be working on the side of the Travis Barker their Blink-182. Of the two, released on Thursday, the 7th, the a version download for “I Love Me” a single released by theRtin mid-march.

The new version of the song that loads on the electric guitars and drums, something which does not occur in the original. But the most fun is in the clip, guaranteed to bring you back to a 2006 video that shows a display screen of a computer, browsing the MySpace.

The look has all the things that we of that time worshipped: single-a skull full of “glitter”; obstacles on the funding of chess, franjonas, and his nails painted black as well as the make-up).

The MTV, “I Love Me” it is a surrender theDemi Lovato in the pop-punk “band”. It reflects a little bit of the past of the singer. The original song is a part of the next release by the artist, and the seventh of his career, is still without a name or date on the film. Listen to the song:



