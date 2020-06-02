Selena Gomez reminisces about the platonic love Cole Sprouse

Selena Gomez reminded us in your Instagram that you’ve had a crush on Cole Sprouse during their childhood.

The actress and singer was a huge fan of the actor, at the time of their series, Zack & Cody: Twins in Action.

In the post #ThrowbackThursday this week, the former star of the Disney shared a video of a wall on which she had scribbled her ‘love’ for the Paste:

“Selena + Cole Sprouse and Selena + Juan”.

She said in the clip from Instagram:

“Apparently, my heart was in the conflict between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was about 11 years old.”

The actor’s 27-year-old has responded in the comments, and joked about Juan to win it.

The five selfies of Selena Gomez, who gave the talk on the internet



