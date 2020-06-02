Taylor Swift releases the music of “the Lover” live in Paris

With a canceled concert, Taylor Swift, aims to keep fans updated with material from the latest album, “Lover.” On the evening of this Sunday (the 17th), the singer has released seven of the tracks are present in the project and recorded live during a concert in Paris, France, in September of last year. The audio files were made available after the show is dubbed “the City of a Lover,” to be aired by the ABC channel in the United States.

The chosen tracks to reach the platforms from websites and online stores, were “Death By a Thousand Cuts”, “The Archers”, “But”, the last song by: the song, “Cornelia Street” and a single “I” and “You Need to Calm Down.

It is worth noting that in this same show, Taylor had already released earlier, the appearance of “The Man”, the latest single from the album, “Lover,” and in the video. Review:

The disclosure of “the Lover”

The new album of Taylor Swift it was released in August of last year, and she had secured a promotion tours in different in 2020, with fewer shows, and focused on the music. It would be a one-off. For the first time in his career that Taylor would show up with the ticket office, and these dates have been open to it second, after the exhaustion of the year.

The performances take place on 18th and 19th July at Allianz Park in São Paulo, brazil. And it’s because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the entire schedule was changed to 2021.

And it’s the next single? There are rumors that the next song to be worked on will be “Cruel Summer”. The title of the song (“it was summer, and cruel”), in the vicinity of the station, in the northern hemisphere, and the fan theories give weight to the rumor, still not confirmed. At the beginning of may, a radio broadcaster, american, confirmed that the song was planned to be shot in the schedule.

However, there is something very right, and Taylor won’t be on the new album-Katy-Perry-in spite of the comments of the fans. The news has been denied by the singer’s “Daisies”. “No, that’s not right,” said the mother of his first trip to be called into question if he is even giving you clues as to the relationship between the two. “But the fans are definitely excited for something like this to happen in the future, and I’m always ready,” said Katy.