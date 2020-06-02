Taylor Swift shows off her christmas China

Taylor Swift is currently in China promoting her new album, Lover’s, and has been shown to be so delighted with the country on social media. Today (the 11th), she has published a photo of her dressing-room, and the place is full of cuteness.

Dressed in a bright dress, Taylor posed in front of a wall with a winged heart, a reference to her latest collection with Stella McCartney.

In this series of pictures the singer to interact with the space-inspired album, complete with teddy bears and pictures of cats. Of course, all of this was done in pastel. “Dressing up,” said the singer on the social networks.