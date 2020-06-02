The artist shows you a visual alternative to the villain of Doctor Strange

Conceptual artist for the films of DC and Marvel comics, Jerad S. Marantz found a new picture with a alternative of Dormammu, a villain from the Doctor Strange. As well as the art you shared in the march to a new post, it shows the first look at the production he had, leaving him with the appearance of a more humanoid – check it out below:

Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness you will have to return to Benedict Cumberbatch the role of the Sorcerer Supreme. The sequence begins with the run-in to may 2020, according to Benedict Wongthe Me get to know you more. In addition to this, the Scarlet Witch, which he or she lives Elizabeth Olsenwill be present in the long, which will connect with the series WandaVision. The film will premiere at the On February 11, 2022.

In the first film, Doctor Strange to hit theaters in 2016, and has raised$ 677 million at the box office in the world.