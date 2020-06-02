The artists are aroused over the case of George Floyd

The murder of George Floyd, a black man, 40 years old, that has been fixed to the ground by a police officer with his knee on his neck for eight minutes, has ignited a wave of protests and criticism in the United States from Tuesday, march 26. The act has also had an impact in between with the artists in the us, who spoke about the event on their social network accounts.

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx it was one of the first to vote in the August 26, when it posted a picture that reminded us of the protest of the american football, Colin Kaepernick, who would, when the national anthem of the USA played in the game as a form of protest against racism in the country.

“We can’t be silent,” said Foxx, who reminded us of other black people killed by cops in the last few years, and came to the protest on the 29th of may. “At this time we do not leave it in your name [George Floyd] it’s just a hashtag. Your spirits will be lifted with the cheers of all of us who ask for justice on their behalf,” said the tv presenter Oprah Winfrey on the 29th.

The singer Herself also spoke on the matter: “we are broken and sick, we don’t, we can “normalize” the pain. […] Enough of the murders, with no sense of human beings, no more to say to you that black people are “less than human”. Her husband, the rapper Jay-Z-he asked for justice, and that all those involved in the death of the Band are to be investigated and punished, and he did call the governor of Minnesota, the state in which the event occurred, in order to ask for justice.

As many have said, it is not enough not to be a racist, we should all be anti-racist. The change is long overdue,” said the singer, Celine Dion. “My heart is a part, for George’s Career, his family and the people of the golden state warriors. A murder is a murder,” said Lady Gaga.

“This is what it means to be black in the United States. The accused. The court. Killed for being black. We are certain that hundreds of years of policies that are restricting our lives,” said actress Viola Davis. “We win when we are able to “normalize” gender equality,” said the actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, criticising the police action, and advocating for the need for change in american society.

Among the many artists who have been, to all appearances, the death of a Career, the role of the police and highlighting the need to combat racism, they are such names as Rihanna, Jennifer Anniston, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kevin Hart, and Justin Bieber.