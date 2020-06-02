‘The avengers: Age of Ultron’ arrives on Amazon Prime Video

The classic Marvel Studos that it can be watched on the catalog of the platform.

The streaming service Amazon Prime Video he prepared a surprise for its subscribers on Monday (01).

The platform has added to its catalog a classic of the Marvel comics Studioslife The avengers: Age of Ultron.

While we strive to protect the planet from any threats, Tony Stark builds an artificial intelligence system that would take care of the peace of the world. The project ends up going wrong, and it generates the birth of the Fantastic. With the fate of Earth at stake, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawk the Archer will have to come together to once again save the human race from the brink of extinction.

The film was directed by Joss Whedon it has in its cast with the stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. Elizabeth Olsen, James Spader, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, Idris Elba, Anthony Mackie and much, much more.