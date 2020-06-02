The museum separates the wax statues of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and after the announcement of the divorce – Entertainment

For this, a lot of people didn’t expect! The request for a divorce from Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt, announced on Tuesday (20), which is made in the direction of the museum, Madame Tussuads, the London, to separate the wax statues of the actors.

The news agency Irin, a spokesperson for the site said about the decision.

— We will respond quickly to yesterday’s news about the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their plans to divorce, to reflect the separation of the features (of the museum). The wax figures of the couple, which was released in 2013, have been separated and are now at a respectful distance. Angelina is a companion to Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt, and that is Morgan Freeman, who appeared opposite many times.

The official Twitter of the museum and also shared a picture of the final result, the positions of the statues.

After the news that shocked viewers of celebrities all over the world, and we can confirm that we do have the pictures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movies.

The news of filing for divorce from Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt, and it fell placed a bomb in the world of the famous. Especially for the fans, who came out as one of the ‘couples ‘ indestructible”, ever since they met in 2004, and officially in the european union in 2014. Robert’s Offer, the lawyer of the actress, filed on Tuesday (may 20) in an official statement to the news agency Reuters.

This was a decision made for the good of the family. It does not and will not comment on, and ask for the family’s privacy at this time.

In the document, and Angelina reportedly cited irreconcilable differences. According to the website TMZ, the official separation happened on the 15th of September. According to the website, the actress, would you be upset with the behavior of ex-husbands, especially in regard to in relation to the way that the actor took care of his six children. According to the publication, Angelina and Brad wouldn’t be involved in a third-personal, while the column on Page Six, in the international journal, NY Post, said that the breach may have been the basis of a ‘jump the fence’ to the Mall with the French actress Marion Cotillard.

In the column for Page Six said also, that the relationship of africa with the alcohol, and the beverage would affect the interaction of the actor with the children. The TMZ claims that Angelina wants to in the care of the children.

Remember, the trajetóra of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie